'Pokémon Go' Rumors: What's Happening With the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh and Lugia?

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go Lugia is one of the Legendary Pokémon players can find inside 'Pokémon Go'

Legendary Pokémon are now inside "Pokémon Go," or at least some of them are.

Developers finally decided to add the Legendary creatures to the game recently, but as some players may have noticed already, not all of them are present right now.

After the trailer announcing the Legendary Pokémon was released, the belief among many players was that at least five of these coveted creatures will be available for players to capture. Given that Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Ho-Oh and Lugia were prominently featured in the trailer, that seemed like a fair assumption too.

As it turns out though, not all of the Legendary Pokémon are available right now.

In a recent post on Niantic's official website, CEO John Hanke revealed exactly when specific Legendary Pokémon would be available inside the mobile game.

Currently, the one present is Articuno and this majestic creature will remain in the game until July 31. After that, Moltres will be the one players can encounter from July 31 up to Aug. 7. Zapdos will then be released from Aug. 7 until Aug. 14.

That schedule should help out "Pokémon Go" players who are hunting these creatures down but is missing some important details.

As TechCrunch pointed out, an exact schedule for Lugia was not provided, even though this Pokémon was released along with Articuno this past weekend.

Ho-Oh too is missing from the list.

When it comes to Ho-Oh, based on quite a few clues, Pokémon Go Hub speculates that this particular Pokémon will be made available on Aug. 14 during a special event in Japan. The recently released schedule for the Legendary Pokémon even seems to hint at that possibility too.

Lugia's availability is a bit more of a mystery and perhaps this is just the Legendary creature that will be around at all times.

It is clear that developers still need to reveal more about how they are handling the release of the Legendary Pokémon, and hopefully, "Pokémon Go" players will learn what they need soon.