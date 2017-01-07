'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Why Are the Legendary Birds Still Missing?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Pokémon Go" players are still waiting to find out exactly when the Legendary Birds – Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos – may be added to the game. But is there a reason why they have been waiting to see them for this long in the first place?

Rumors from last year have hinted that perhaps the developers just wanted to roll out other important features first before they got around to completing the Gen 1 Pokedex, and yet, they've already gone ahead and added some Gen 2 creatures while the Legendary Birds are still waiting in the wings, so to speak.

The fact that the three Legendary Pokémon are still missing from the game is now very noticeable, so will the developers address this situation anytime soon?

The answer to that question, unfortunately, remains as unclear as ever.

Also not helping matters here is that there seems to be no definite time for when it would make sense to bring Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos into the game.

As was pointed out in a recent report from Mic, unlike other "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Go" does not have a linear narrative that would provide a logical point of entry for the missing Legendary Birds. This means the developers themselves will have to decide on when this should take place.

Interestingly enough, there seems to be a belief among fans that the developers over at Niantic are simply biding their time before they release the Legendary Birds and that they may be eyeing the ideal event that would be worthy of such an important occasion.

Now, as for what this event could be - that's anyone's best guess at the moment as developers have yet to hint that anything big is in the works with regards to the Legendary Birds.

The wait for these Legendary Pokémon will continue, but "Pokémon Go" players will be paying close attention, hoping that they'll soon learn exactly when Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos will be able to spread their wings inside the game.