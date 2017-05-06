'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Will a Shiny Bulbasaur Show Up During the 'Worldwide Bloom' Event?

There is a new event going on inside "Pokémon Go" right now known as the "Worldwide Bloom," and this may be one that players will not want to miss out on if they are looking for Shiny Pokémon.

Pokémon Go official websiteCould that be a Shiny Bulbasaur sleeping in the image above?

According to the official announcement of this event, what it primarily does is increase the spawn rates for grass-type Pokémon. This means players walking around will likely see more of these creatures than they have gotten used to.

Some players are hinting that there may be something else that this event does, however, and a clue related to what that is may be included in the announcement itself.

In a recent report, the folks over at Pokémon Go Hub compared the Bulbasaur shown in the announcement to the one players will normally see in the game. As players may notice, their colors seem to be different, with the one in the announcement featuring lighter shades of green.

The report notes that the Bulbasaur in the announcement seems to look like a Shiny Bulbasaur.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "apemyteddy" put forth some other reasons for why the Bulbasaur included in the announcement may indeed be a Shiny variant.

"Pokémon Go" players who have commented on the post have differing opinions, with some also thinking that this ongoing event really may introduce the Shiny Bulbasaur, while others have hinted that this could all be about nothing.

For what it is worth, the two Shiny Pokémon currently in the game – Shiny Magikarp and Shiny Gyarados – were added via an event, so it would seemingly not be out of the question if the developers did something like that again.

Also, the "Worldwide Bloom" event will only remain live inside "Pokemon Go" until May 8, meaning if there are Shiny Bulbasaurs available currently, a player's best opportunity to run into one may present itself during this weekend.