'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Will Shiny Pikachu Be Introduced Anytime Soon?

Pokémon official website Rumors are hinting that a Shiny variant of Pikachu may soon be added to 'Pokémon Go'

The "Pokémon Go" rumor mill never stops, and lately, it has been producing hints that there may be a new kind of Pikachu introduced soon.

This particular rumor began to pick up steam after SlashGear mentioned in a recent report that they just received a tip that the Shiny Pikachu was about to be released.

Specifically, the arrival of this special Pokémon may even take place this week, just in time for the game's first-year anniversary.

Notably, the report actually pointed out earlier that there was another event that could be related to the Shiny Pikachu known as the ACM Siggraph, but it appears that is not the case.

Still, it would make sense if the developers did something special for the game's anniversary, and what better way to celebrate such an important event than to release a special version of the Pokémon that has become almost synonymous with the franchise.

Beyond that, there were also some players who noticed something different with the Pikachu model inside "Pokémon Go" just recently.

In a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "Constyy" pointed out that models for Gastly, Pikachu and Raichu seem to have been modified, tweaks that other players have noticed as well.

It certainly seems as though something is up with Pikachu, but to this point, developers have not confirmed that a Shiny version of this beloved Pokémon will be added to the game.

Should the Shiny Pikachu be introduced, there is a good chance that players will have a difficult time trying to catch it.

Shiny Pokémon are notoriously difficult to encounter in the wild, and unless there is some kind of special event that makes Pikachus pop up more frequently, players will likely need to invest a lot of time if they want to capture this particular Shiny creature.

More news about whether or not Shiny Pikachu really is set to be released inside "Pokémon Go" should be made available very soon.