'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Will Team Choice Affect Which Legendary Pokémon Are Made Accessible to Players?

It is looking more and more like the Legendary Pokémon really are coming to "Pokémon Go" this summer. But is there a chance that something players did early on while playing the game may turn out to be significant once these coveted creatures are finally released?

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoAppThe different teams and team leaders inside 'Pokémon Go'

First off, there are some more good news to share with regards to the Legendary Pokémon.

Speaking recently to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Niantic vice president of strategic partnerships Mathieu de Fayet provided a quick rundown of what is coming to the game in the near future.

According to a translation of the interview's highlights provided by Pokémon Go Hub, de Fayet mentioned different things of note, some of which could be really interesting to those players who are looking to learn more about how the Legendary Pokémon may be made available.

Notably, de Fayet mentioned pretty clearly that Legendary Pokémon are set to be announced and that the announcement could be made this summer.

That was not all, however.

During the interview, de Fayet also talked about giving more value to the teams that "Pokémon Go" players chose to align themselves with.

Unfortunately, the Niantic official was not able to clarify exactly what giving more value to teams would entail, but is there a chance that what developers have in mind may also be related to the Legendary Pokémon?

After all, Teams Instinct, Mystic and Valor are already represented by the Legendary Birds, Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres, respectively. Could that be a hint that developers released earlier on?

Players likely would not be happy if they could only catch the Legendary Pokémon that represents the team they belong to, but perhaps there may be other ways to factor team choice into the equation.

For instance, maybe players will find it easier to catch the Legendary Pokémon that represents their team, or statistical bonuses could come into play as well. Team performance may also become a factor, as developers have touted that in the past.

In any case, the summer is shaping up to be an eventful one for "Pokémon Go" players, especially for those seeking the Legendary Pokémon.