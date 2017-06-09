'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Will the Legendary Pokémon Appear During the Upcoming Event in Chicago?

"Pokémon Go's" developers are gearing up for what is looking like an event-filled summer season, but will there be more to these celebrations than what has been announced thus far?

Pokémon Go official websiteA special 'Pokémon Go' event is set to take place in Chicago's Grant Park on July 22

For those still unaware, developers recently announced that they will be hosting their first "real-world" event known as "Pokémon Go Fest Chicago."

The event will be taking place at Grant Park in Chicago on July 22, and developers have already teased that there will be a "ton of exciting festivities."

Now, there are players wondering if those exciting festivities may be related in some way to the still-missing Legendary Pokémon.

Players who have been following the news regarding this game for the past few weeks and months have likely read or at least heard about the different instances during which developers from Niantic teased the arrival of the aforementioned Legendary creatures.

Still, while those teases do seem to suggest that the developers are working on something, they have not detailed their plans just yet.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, some "Pokémon Go" players have already brought up the possibility that the event in Chicago could feature appearances from the Legendary Pokémon. Some are hoping that the event will not turn out to be for the Legendary Pokémon for fear of missing out, while others seem to be okay with it, for as long as there may be other Legendary events in the future.

Notably, the developers also announced that there will be special events featuring the game also taking place in Europe and Japan over the coming months. It is similarly unclear if these will feature appearances from the Legendary Pokémon.

Summer is the season for having fun and relaxing, but for "Pokémon Go" players, this year's summer may be a memorable one thanks to upcoming events and the emergence of some special Pokémon.