'Pokémon GO' Servers Down, Problems Update: Players Unable to Log In Due to Niantic's Upgrades?

One of the issues that continue to haunt "Pokémon GO" players from time to time is server outage. While most of these happen for unknown reasons, some are simply due to technical upgrades. Apparently, the latter seems to be the main reason why Niantic recently put the servers down.

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Players believe that the recent server downtime is due to Niantic upgrading "Pokémon GO."

According to Express, "Pokémon GO" servers recently went offline, with fans having a hard time connecting to the mobile game app. There were even countless reports on down detector sites, suggesting that the game was indeed facing server issues. Fans were greeted by authentication error messages when they attempted to log in.

As of this writing, Niantic has yet to reveal an official statement regarding the aforementioned server downtime. Hence, many are wondering what exactly the cause is. Interestingly, some suggest that it has something to do with Niantic's plans to introduce two new features.

Pokémon GO Hub reports that the log-in issues actually revolve around the game's Pokémon Trainer Club. Members' struggle to connect could have been due to the fact that the studio is adding new anti-botting and anti-tracking measures. It is worth noting that the company has already iterated in the past its goals to take down exploiters.

The only catch, however, is that Niantic has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. It is still a mystery whether or not "Pokémon GO" was down due to an upgrade. But either way, players can expect the studio to release an official statement later on.

It is worth noting that the server outage did not affect all major cities in the world. Most of the players affected lived in areas such as Australia, Japan, Europe and America. But if Niantic really took the server down to do some tweaks and upgrades, then it might just be good news. After all, the game does need significant changes when it comes to battling exploiters.