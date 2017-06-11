'Pokémon GO' Solstice Event News: Anniversary Promo to Feature Collaborative Gameplay

The first anniversary of "Pokémon GO" is anticipated to be one of the bigger events for the mobile game, as summer coincides with the game's launch date. The "Pokémon GO" Solstice event is the first among what could be a series of promos that will mark the game's first year.

The "Pokémon GO" Solstice event is the first promo campaign to roll out for the "Pokémon GO" anniversary, as the event kicks off on Tuesday, June 13, at 4 p.m. EDT, according to Polygon. During this limited-time promo, "Pokémon GO" players could expect to see and catch more fire type and ice type Pokémon.

Other incentives for players during this event include discounts on Lucky Eggs and Experience Points boosts for Pokéball throws, rewarding accurate lobs with extra XP according to Forbes.

New updates are also set to be released during this in-game event, with new collaborative and co-op gameplay features expected in later updates for the "Pokémon GO" Solstice event.

The company has issued an update that disables Gyms for a brief time, as the team is working on launching the new updates for the Solstice event. No other details about the event have been posted by Niantic after this brief announcement.

Niantic has posted more details about the upcoming "Pokémon GO" Solstice event in a news post on their official website. The company also took the opportunity to announce their real-world "Pokémon GO" event as well. The event is called the "Pokémon GO Fest Chicago!" which will take place in Chicago, Illinois.

"Pokémon GO Fest Chicago!" will take place at the Grant Park on July 22, as players are invited to celebrate with "Pokémon GO" on its anniversary. Tickets and details about the event will be posted at the promo's page. Advance orders for tickets will be available starting Monday, June 19, at 1 p.m. EDT.