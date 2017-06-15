'Pokemon Go' Solstice Event News: Fire and Ice Types Now More Frequent

Niantic recently launched a new themed event for enthusiasts of their popular location-based augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go." The event is in celebration of the upcoming solstices.

Pokemon Go 'Pokemon Go' Solstice Event is now live

"With summer quickly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the upcoming solstices than with a Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon GO event," they wrote.

This fire and ice event is available for a limited time only. It launched last Tuesday, June 13, at 1 p.m. PDT and will last until Tuesday, June 20, at 1 p.m. PDT.

While the event is ongoing, players will be able to come across Fire and Ice type pokemon more frequently. Creatures such as Sneasel, Magmar, Cloyster, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Houndour, Ponyta, Swinub, and Vulpix, as well as their Evolutions, will come out regularly.

A report from Forbes suggests that players should pay more attention to the Pokemon to catch, especially during the Solstice event, as it may be able to boost their chances during gym battles.

With the right moves, Charmander/Charmeleon/Charizard can prove to be useful during a gym battle. The same goes for Vulpix and Ninetales. The publication, however, could not say the same for Ponyta and Rapidash. Although the creatures are easy on the eyes, they are not as useful when it comes to combat.

As for the Ice types, the news outlet believes that Shellder and Cloyster are good for booting Dragonites out of gyms.

Aside from that, throughout the event, trainers will have extra XP for catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, Curveballs, First Throws, and Excellent Throws. Trainers who will walk around new parts in their locale and discover new sights will also be rewarded more XP when eggs hatch. Furthermore, lucky eggs will have a 50 percent discount in the in-game shop while the event is still live.

More updates should follow.