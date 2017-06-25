'Pokémon GO' Tips and Guides: What Players Need to Know About Updated Gyms and Raid Battles

Niantic has finally unveiled the newest gameplay features on "Pokémon GO," and players should get a better understanding of the latest updates of the game.

REUTERS/Sam MircovichThe augmented reality mobile game ''Pokemon Go'' by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016.

As a recap, Niantic updated "Pokémon GO" on Android and iOS a few days ago to add an "all-new motivation system" and other features in the Gym. They also introduced the new cooperative type of gaming dubbed as Raid Battles.

Several features that were originally found only in PokéStops have now been incorporated into Gyms. When trainers arrive at a Gym, they will now find a spinnable disc similar to what is usually seen in PokéStops. This feature, once activated, gives out several bonus items for trainers.

Niantic has also decided to be more generous in several mechanics of "Pokémon GO" Gyms. Now, there are more slots to assign Pokémon in to defend a certain Gym.

It can be recalled that trainers previously needed to be at a higher level before they could add more Pokémon to defend their Gym. With the new slot allowance, any player — regardless of their level and Prestige — can contribute in defending their Gyms.

"Pokémon GO" developers have also given trainers more flexibility in terms of the Motivation system. Before, when a Pokémon was defeated while guarding a Gym, its Motivation was reduced and its Combat Power subsequently became temporarily lower. With the latest update, a trainer can boost a Pokémon's Motivation while defending a Gym, even if that Pokémon was owned by a different player.

This time, trainers winning Gym Battles will be awarded with the newly-added Gym Badges. Aside from keeping Gyms unharmed, trainers who are able to successfully defend a Gym will gain a bronze, silver, or a gold badge.

Meanwhile, it is also worth noting that Niantic has added several improvements to other elements of the app.

The search bar benefited as well, with more functions helping trainers locate the Pokémon they are searching for based on several categories. Trainers can now filter their searches by name, type, species, Pokédex number, CP and Hit Points, and instantly look for Pokémon that can evolve.

Lastly, the Raid Battle is one of the newest and most interesting additions to "Pokémon GO." Unfortunately, only players in level 35 and above can participate in Raid Battles — note that the highest level in "Pokémon GO" is level 40.

This is likely Pokémon GO's" version of cooperative gaming. However, it looks like Niantic has yet to expand its availability since the developers promised: "Over the next few days, we'll invite more players to participate in Raid Battles at even more Gyms around the world."

According to reports, even the level 35 restriction will soon be taken down, especially when Raid Battles go live for everyone around the globe.