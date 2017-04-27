'Pokémon GO' Tips and Tricks: Guide on How Trainers Can Get More Pokécoins

With the continuing popularity of the augmented reality game "Pokémon GO," trainers are constantly in search for the best tips in making the most out of the game, and this includes learning how to gain more PokéCoins.

Reuters/Toru HanaiMen play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo on their mobile phone near a busy crossing in Shibuya.

Though "Pokémon GO" is one of the most famous free-to-download and free-to-play games on iOS and Android, it still requires trainers to pay with the in-game currency PokéCoins to purchase several items or upgrades. While PokéCoins can be bought with real money, Niantic has also created some ways for trainers to acquire them for free.

USGamer.net recently gathered several tips on how players can get more PokéCoins for free, and as also confirmed by earlier reports, one of the best ways to acquire PokéCoins is through Gym Battles.

As many "Pokémon GO" players already know by now, trainers are allowed to join a Gym Team once they reach level 5.

Trainers are then advised to assign a Pokémon to help defend the Gym he joined in. By doing so, they are entitled to as much as 10 PokéCoins after some hours. The bonus items regularly arrives as long as a Pokémon is stationed in the Gym.

Meanwhile, other Gym-related activities also give out free PokéCoins apart from defending it. Trainers can take over a Gym that belongs to an opposing team by letting their Pokémon get into battles against other monsters defending the targeted Gym.

Once trainers have taken over a Gym, they are advised to station one of their strongest Pokémon to defend it. The longer a trainer is able to defend a Gym, it means there will be more free PokéCoins to arrive.

Apart from Gyms, trainers can also get free Pokécoins via special and limited-time events organized by Niantic. These event oftentimes offer double PokéCoin bonuses for a certain span of time.

However, if trainers have some real money to spare for their sought-after items and upgrades, they can opt to purchase Pokécoin packs that costs from $1 to $100.