'Pokémon GO' Tips and Tricks: How to Maximize XP During Easter Event 2017

"Pokémon GO" has just launched its special Easter event, offering limited perks to players. With the event still ongoing, the upcoming week will be a great time for players to maximize the Experience Points (XP) that they will gain throughout its run.

Facebook/PokemonGoAndroid Promotional photo for "Pokémon GO."

During the course of the Easter event, players will get the chance to double the amount of XP earned from every action that they take in the game. According to reports, one of the best ways to make the most of the amount of XP gained from April 13 to 20 is by using Lucky Eggs.

In "Pokémon GO," Lucky Eggs are capable of doubling the XP that players gain for a given period of time. If players use a Lucky Egg during this Easter celebration, they can end up gaining four times the amount of their usual XP. However, players only get the chance to do this for 30 minutes. Once they have activated the Lucky Egg, whatever they do within the next 30 minutes will let them boost their XP by four times.

Since Niantic knows that players will make use of Lucky Eggs during the Easter event, the game developer has decided to offer the eggs at a discounted price. Currently, players can buy Lucky Eggs for less from the "Pokémon GO" store. One Lucky Egg previously cost 80 coins, eight Lucky Eggs cost 500 coins and 25 Lucky Eggs for 1,250 coins. Now, the eggs can be purchased at 50 percent off.

If players do not want to spend on Lucky Eggs, they can still obtain them through leveling up in the regular gameplay. Here, players obtain one Lucky Egg every five levels, starting at Level 10. By placing Pokémon at a gym, they can also collect one bonus coin every 24 hours and use it to buy Lucky Eggs.

"Pokémon GO" is available for iOS and Android devices.