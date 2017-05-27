'Pokemon GO' Tips, Cheats Update: Give Up on Third-Party Servers? Niantic Warns with New Anti-Cheat System

Do not cheat. That is most likely the best advice anyone can ever give a "Pokemon GO" player, especially now that Niantic has a new anti-cheat update in place.

Facebook/PokemonGO "Pokemon GO" launches shadowban system.

Instead of kicking players out of the game, the studio will flag those who use third-party software. This particularly applies to those who use such methods to look for and catch rare Pokemon.

As previously reported, a bunch of gamers pooled on Reddit to discuss this new phenomenon. Some players began to notice how they were unable to find rares. They came to the conclusion that it was a new anti-cheat program, which gamers have now been calling the shadowban.

"As bot accounts (which power 'scanners') are being flagged, some scanners are only able to show common species. Others have shut down temporarily, pending a workaround to the anti-botting measures, to preserve their accounts from being shadowbanned," The Silph Road confirmed in a statement.

Botting communities are starting to worry about being flagged down. It is important to note that not all bot operators have been flagged. In addition, according to the publication, users who use these bots will still be able play the game as they please by creating new bot accounts.

Forbes said that shadowbanning might have something to do with forthcoming updates. Niantic is reportedly working on two major updates. The publication said the studio is working on revamping the gym and a "raids" system that will enable Legendary Spawns worldwide.

Perhaps the recent anti-cheating measures are installed to knock top players — who are notorious for cheating — off their positions before the updates go live.

The new measures are one of the many methods Niantic has made to level the playing field. More of these anti-cheating systems should follow. Hence, for those who do not want to get banned or flagged down, do not let third-party servers access your account.