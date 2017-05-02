'Pokémon GO' Tips, Tricks and Cheats: Two Important Tips New Pokémon Trainers Need to Know

Now that much of the initial rush of "Pokémon GO" has come and gone, the game has settled down somewhat, enough for newcomers to the game to be adequately prepared with the wealth of information that has been put online since the game's release last summer.

Twitter/PokemonGoAppA promotional photo for the "Pokémon GO" Eggstravaganza event, on the game's official Twitter account, with the caption "Get Egg-cited! The Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza is nearly here."

The game is simple enough to learn, especially for a gamer who has played through one of the many Pokémon games in the past. Still, "Pokémon GO" is a huge departure from the story-focused gameplay of the previous titles. Even the platform is very different. However, a couple of basic tips is enough to get one started towards the quest to "catch them all" in "Pokémon GO."

Choosing One's Gym Team Is Important

After the initial introduction, a crucial choice will be presented to the "Pokémon GO" player. They will be asked which gym faction they want to join. This choice must be decided on very carefully since this cannot be changed, according to VG247. There are three factions: the yellow "Team Instinct," the blue "Team Mystic," and the red "Team Valor." Each team has their own appropriate themes and gym faction leaders.

Using Battery Saver Mode to Play Longer

Playing "Pokémon GO" requires the aspiring trainer to be always ready and on the move to catch Pokémon in the vicinity. Unfortunately, being on the constant move and being close to an outlet for charging does not go hand-in-hand. Therefore, a Pokémon trainer must be prepared to extend his or her device's battery life for as long as possible.

Luckily enough, the game is ready to lend some help to the player to conserve battery charge. Players can tap the Pokéball on the bottom of the screen for the options menu. Then, they should open the settings menu to turn on the Battery Saver option.