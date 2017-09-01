Pokemon GO Tips, Tricks: How To Beat Raikou?

Facebook/PokemonGO Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will be introduced in Pokemon GO.

After Niantic released the Legendary Dog Pokemon Raikou in the US, "Pokemon GO" players are eager to find out how they can defeat the first Legendary Dog that the game developer will introduce in the region.

From Aug. 31 until Sept. 30, Raikou will be part of the standard Raid Battles for "Pokemon GO" in the US. According to a report, this type of Pokemon could be considered as the best Legendary Pokemon yet, and could be recognized as the most favorable Lightning-type Pokemon from the free-to-play augmented reality game.

However, players of the game should know that Raikou's biggest weakness is the Ground-type Pokemon since it is known as pure Electric-type Pokemon.

One of the tips mentioned to defeat Raikou is to make sure that the trainers will use their dodges when their team is strong enough to defeat the Legendary Pokemon. But if the raider team is considered too small for Raikou, they must reportedly go full-force without using the dodging technique.

The report also revealed that Raikou is considered weak compared to Pokemon Golem and Tyranitar. Players will also have to make sure that their primary attackers possess the Earthquake or the Stone Edge if they will use either Rhydon, Golem, and Tyranitar. They can also use Pokemon Donphan if they have the Tackle and Earthquake so they can defeat Raikou.

After appearing in the US, Pokemon Raikou will be introduced in another region starting Sept. 30. Those in the US will either get the other Legendary Dog Entei or Suicune, which will appear in Europe and Africa and the Asia-Pacific first respectively. After every period, all the Legendary Dogs will switch places for the duration of the three-month event series.

As soon as the Legendary Dogs finished appearing in all regions, Niantic will soon introduce the Legendary Bird Pokemon.