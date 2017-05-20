'Pokemon GO' Tips, Updates: Region Exclusive Pokemon Revealed; Legendary Pokemonsters Coming Soon?

"Pokemon GO" has its Pokemonsters scattered almost everywhere for trainers to find; however, there are a few of them that are exclusive to some regions only. Meanwhile, Legendary Pokemon might be coming to the game soon.

Facebook/PokemonGOA few Pokemon remain region exclusive, inaccessible to majority of Poke trainers.

Since Niantic's recent updates, "Pokemon GO" now has a total of 251 monsters from its first and second generations. Poke trainers across the globe now have access to a wider variety of monsters to catch and a higher chance of catching rare Pokemons in the game.

However, there are a few Pokemon that have been discovered to be only accessible in certain regions, which make them exclusive to trainers within their reach.

A project called "The Silph Road" in Reddit, where Poke trainers around the world share information and different insights about "Pokemon GO," confirms that Tauros, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, Farfetch'd, Heracross, and Corsola are region exclusive Pokemonsters.

Poke trainers should note that even these region exclusive Pokemon are located in separate territories from each other.

Tauros can only be found in North America, while Kangaskhan is locked in the Australasia regions. Mr. Mime is exclusive in Europe, Farfetch'd in Asia, Heracross in Latin America, south Florida and Texas, and Corsola in tropical regions.

Meanwhile, the Legendary Pokemon might be coming in the next "Pokemon GO" update.

At the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, Niantic's Archit Bhargava received five Webby Awards for creating "Pokemon GO" as 2016's biggest mobile game.

When he accepted the awards, Bhagarva said, "This summer would be legendary."

This gave rise to speculations that "Pokemon GO" will soon be adding Legendary Pokemon this summer, such as Mewtwo, Articuno, and Ho-Oh. However, if Niantic chooses to make these Legendary Pokemon region exclusive, trainers might not benefit much from the update.

"Pokemon GO" is available on Android and iOS.