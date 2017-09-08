'Pokemon GO' To Have Trading And PvP Says Pokemon Company

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

A year ago, the introduction of trading and PvP might have saved "Pokemon GO" from being shelved by their users indefinitely. But Niantic's successful implementation of the new raid system and the addition of legendary Pokemon seemed to have made these integral features out of fans' minds.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed that both trading and "peer-to-peer battles" are in the works.

"We've only accomplished 10 percent of what Pokémon and Niantic are trying to do," said Ishihara, "so going forward we will have to include fundamental Pokémon experiences such as Pokémon trading and peer-to-peer battles, and other possibilities."

However, many players are questioning whether the game still needs these features. While most are certainly in favor of these features being added to the game, most of the skepticism comes from the fact that this isn't the first time Niantic made the promise.

Since the game's release, Niantic CEO John Hanke has said time and again that the team is thinking constantly about how they will implement the features in the game. However, this time it's different given that the statement comes from the side of the Pokemon Company. It has been a slow journey but with the implementation of raid battles, the way is now open to fully realize multiplayer gameplay.

Trading, on the other hand, is being opposed by some "Pokemon GO" players mainly due to the possibility of it being exploited by players to make a quick buck by selling rare Pokemon. Nevertheless, many completionists are onboard with the idea and frankly, there's no rule that players can make a quick profit from catching Pokemon.

Whatever the case, the reaction to this latest news only confirms one thing and that Pokemon GO is a totally different from the other main line Pokemon games. Aside from the obvious focus on outdoor activities, the fact that some players are content with the game's current state without having any of the original series' key features are very telling.