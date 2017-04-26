'Pokémon GO' Trackers News: Top Two Trackers Shut Down by Niantic

Two of the biggest and most used "Pokémon GO" trackers, which allow players to easily find their way to capturing rare Pokémon, are shutting down.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Developer Niantic Labs requested both PokeSearch and PokeSensor to terminate the development of the popular "Pokémon GO" trackers.

The latter said that he was informed by Apple via an email that they are to remove the app from the App Store after the "Pokémon GO" creator complained about the use of the app of the TPCis services" especially the Pokémon Trainer Club service.

The PokeSensor developer was gracious enough to accept the fate of his tracker and explained everything on Reddit as he thanked users for the support.

He revealed that he also made an attempt to seek official support from Niantic for the app, but his request was declined as he expected.

"I did not expect it to end like this, but I've been weighing everything over the last few days and this feels like the right time to bow out," he wrote.

"PokeSensor iOS and Android are shutting down because Pokemon crippled it too much to be worth doing anymore," he explained in a nutshell.

As for the developer of the second "Pokémon GO" tracker, PokeSearch, the shutdown was detailed on the homepage, which appears to be what's left of it.

PokeSearch received a Cease and Desist notice from The Pokémon Company International and Niantic. The scans have ended and "soon the site will disappear completely."

Like the PokeSensor creator, the man behind PokeSearch is thrilled and thankful that the app stayed afloat for almost a year, which he said "ain't too shabby for a single dude."

"But yeah, it's been good and I've learnt a lot along the way. Thanks for the generous support and thanks to those who've been here for the journey," he wrote.

"Hopefully one day Niantic will realise the reason people flock to external maps isn't because they're all cheaters," he went on to say.