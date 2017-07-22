'Pokémon GO' Update Adds Legendary Pokemon; First Legendary Could Appear in Grant Park on July 22

Niantic/Pokémon GO A screenshot of a scene from the reveal trailer of the 'Pokémon GO' update that brings Legendary Pokémon to the mobile game.

Niantic has announced the coming of Legendary Pokémon, one of which could appear during the "Pokémon GO" anniversary event in Grant Park, Chicago. Soon, trainers all over the world will be seeing these rare and powerful creatures starting Saturday, July 22.

"Pokémon GO" will be introducing Legendary Pokémon in the mobile game, with the first encounter set to occur in Grant Park during the "Pokémon GO" Fest, according to the news update posted on their site on Thursday, July 20.

Trainers attending the anniversary event in Chicago will have the chance to defeat the first Legendary Pokémon that will appear in the venue, given that they meet a set of conditions. These players must be able to catch enough Pokémon during the time that the "Pokémon GO" Fest Challenge Window remains open to trigger the appearance of the mystery Pokémon.

Players outside of Grant Park can lend aid to the participants in the venue by catching Pokémon in their area to extend the bonuses unlocked by the "Pokémon GO" Fest attendees. When a worldwide quota of caught Pokémon has been met, a mystery challenge will be revealed in the "Pokémon GO" anniversary event venue.

Once the trainers in the "Pokémon GO" Fest have defeated the first Legendary Pokémon, that type of Pokémon will be unlocked in Raid Battles that will subsequently take place around the world after the event.

To that end, trainers have begun to train Pokémon specifically designed to take on Raid Battles. One of the popular Pokémon type to send against Legendary Pokémon looks to be Golem, according to Kotaku.

Golem is a rock and Ground-type Pokémon, and it comes with rock-type moves like "Rock Throw," "Stone Edge," and "Rock Blast" that can hit flying Legendaries like Articuno, Moltres and Lugia, which are weak against those. His ground typing also gives him protection from the legendary bird Zapdos.

The video below shows the promo video for the "Pokémon GO" one-year anniversary update which will bring Legendary Pokémon to the mobile game starting Saturday, July 22.