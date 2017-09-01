'Pokémon GO' Update: Gets Three New Legendary Pokemon

Niantic/Pokémon GO A screenshot of a scene from the reveal trailer for the 'Pokémon GO' update that brings Legendary Pokémon to the mobile game.

After Lugia, Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos, "Pokemon GO" has once again received three new legendaries to catch in the next few months. Like previous legendaries, they will only be available for a limited time and only in a specific part of the world.

With the last of the first set of legendaries making their exit this week, a new set of legendaries from the Johto region are here to take their place. Raikou, Entei, Suicune will be available for a trainer to catch throughout this September.

Unlike the previous set where they were only available for a short period, these new legendaries can be caught for a whole month. However, each will have its own specific region at a given time which means trainers in these locations can only catch the legendary assigned to them.

The Electric-type Raikou is now available in the Americas, the Fire-type Entei is in Europe and Africa, and the Water-type Suicune is in the Asia-Pacific region. They will remain in these locations until Sept. 30 where they will then be moved to another region for one month. In this way, all trainers will have the opportunity to catch them although not all in one go.

As with previous legendaries, these legendaries can only be caught via the raid system. So be sure to reform those raiding parties and for those trying the game for the first time, it might be a good time to find other players to go on raids with.

The addition of legendaries has certainly revitalized "Pokemon GO" which only a few months ago was gathering digital dust in the home screens of their user's smartphones. Despite the failure of Niantic's real-life event in Chicago, the company appears to have put it behind them in favor of continuing to develop the game.

"Pokemon GO" is available for the iOS and Android platform.