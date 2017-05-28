'Pokémon GO' Update: Legendaries Coming Soon? Niantic Labs Cleanses Game of Cheaters First

The wait for the legendaries to arrive in "Pokémon GO" continues, but the test of patience might soon be over if the latest reports are to be believed.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)A man uses a mobile phone in front of an advertisement board bearing the image of Pokémon Go at an electronic shop in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2016.

Niantic Labs noted in the past that they will bring these special pocket monsters to the fold in the game. According to Forbes, summer will be the perfect time for that.

The publication explains that with the school about to end, many "Pokémon GO" players will have more time to spend searching for legendaries.

From what has been teased so far, it looks like a summer release is what Niantic has in mind all along anyway. The latest tease comes from global product marketing lead Archit Bhargava.

He promised in his short thank-you speech to the crowd when accepting five Webby awards on behalf of Niantic that "this summer would be legendary."

His choice of words had many believing that the legendary Pokémon are coming to "Pokémon GO" soon. However, Niantic is yet to make it all official.

As revealed before, the studio is cooking something up for the hit augmented-reality game. Gyms will be revamped, trading will be enabled and legendaries will be added.

Niantic has been working away to complete these features and if the coming summer will be as big in "Pokémon GO" as players expect, these additions could soon materialize.

At the moment, however, Niantic is focused on punishing the cheaters in the game. The developer will "shadowban" those who use the easy way out in building up their Pokédex.

Niantic said in a statement that those who violate the rules and terms in the game by using bots to change their location where rare Pokémon are or using power scanners to find the best Pokémon there is "may have their gameplay affected and may not be able to see all the Pokémon around them."

According to "Pokémon GO" website, The Silph Road, this meant that players whose accounts are flagged as illicit will only be able to catch common Pokémon like Pidgey. Complete details about the so-called "shadowban" can be found here.