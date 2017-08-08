'Pokémon GO' Update: Legendary Electric-Type Zapdos Arrives [Battle Tips]

(Photo: Niantic Labs) Zapdos is the new king of Raid Battles in "Pokémon GO."

A new Legendary Pokémon is in charge of the "Pokémon GO" Raids as the electric-type legendary Zapdos has officially arrived in the augmented reality game.

Needless to say, the latest addition to the game serves as the face of Team Instinct. He will only be roaming the Gym grounds up to Aug. 14 so fans should up their game if they want to have him on their team.

Just like the previous Legendary Pokémon featured in "Pokémon GO," players will have to team up with fellow trainers to take him out.

Zapdos is taking over for fire-type Moltres in the gym-guarding duties for a week, after which he is expected to be replaced by another legendary.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival in "Pokémon GO." He is the generation 1 legendary Pokémon most awaited by gamers due to what he can offer in the battlefield.

This is also why, according to Forbes, he is a bit more challenging to defeat, at least compared with Moltres. Of course, there will be a Pokémon that can march his abilities.

The publication says that Golem will once again be a great Pokémon to pit against the electric type. Tyranitar, another rock-type, should fare well in a showdown with the legendary.

Other Pokémon with better chances of beating Zapdos include Ice and Dragon types, which is why it will be best for "Pokémon GO" players to have around the likes of Piloswine and Jynx as well as Dragonite.

As for the Pokémon that players that should avoid in a battle with Zapdos, Chansey, Blissey, and Snorlax will hardly make a dent and will even do worse with time limit involved.

There is no word on which Legendary creature to expect next in "Pokémon GO." Speculations have it that next week will see the Legendary bird Ho-Oh fly to the game.