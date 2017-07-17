'Pokémon GO' Update: Legendary Pokémon to Debut This Week?

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

One of the elements missing from "Pokémon GO" is the inclusion of Legendary Pokémon. If the latest reports are to be believed, this will soon change.

According to Business Insider, it is highly likely that developer Niantic Labs will finally release the Legendaries at the first-ever Pokémon GO Fest event that will be held at Grant Park in Chicago on July 22.

The event is expected to be graced by around 20,000 people, which would make it a reflection of the original trailer for "Pokémon GO" in which legions of players help each other to take on Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo in Times Square.

The Mystery Challenge and Global Reward segment of the event is expected to be where their debut will take place. The likes of Mewtwo, Mew, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh and Celebi are all expected to be unveiled.

In addition to that, the folks over at The Silph Road also found references in the game codes that Legendaries will be encountered in Raids, particularly the special, high-level ones.

According to Eurogamer, "Pokémon GO" datamines reveal that a Legendary Raid ticket will be required to launch a Legendary Raid. Such item can be earned by participating in hundreds of battles and reach a certain level.

After that, a special Legendary Egg will show up over a Gym when a Legendary Raid begins. "Pokémon GO" players will have to take part in it within the certain amount of time they are given.

It is being said that Legendaries in "Pokémon GO" will only be able to attack a Gym since they will be practically insurmountable if they defended one due to their high level of power.

Leading up to the "Pokémon GO" event, graphics for dark Legendary eggs and badges as well as a Legendary Raid pass have all been uncovered from the game codes so it looks like Niantic is preparing for the big reveal.