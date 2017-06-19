'Pokemon GO' Update: Likelihood of Fire and Ice Pokemon Encounters Increased

Ever since it was first released, it has become a custom for "Pokemon GO" to launch monthly events in order to entice the millions of active players and keep them engaged. With that being said, the Fire and Ice Solstice event is now live, which means that there is an increased likelihood of Pokemon encounters and prizes for the players to enjoy.

Facebook/PokemonGOA promotional image for the Fire and Ice Solstice event.

The Fire and Ice Solstice event began on June 13 and will run until June 20. During the event, players can expect XP bonuses and increased fire and ice Pokemon sightings. Charmander, Charmeleon, Cyndaquil, Arcanine, Cloyster, Lapras and Jinx are just some of the many Pokemon players can catch during the event.

For new players, this means that there is an increase chance of fire and ice Pokemon encounters outside of their common spawning locations.

Now, as for the XP bonuses, trainers who can effectively throw their pokeballs will receive additional experience points. This means players should be able to properly execute and achieve curveballs, nice throws, great throws and excellent throws.

Aside from the Fire and Ice Solstice event, Niantic also has other exciting plans for the game which players are sure to love. While the players are immersed in the latest event, Niantic has also revealed that they will be disabling the gyms temporarily in preparation for a big summer patch plan.

Players don't need to worry, though, as the temporary shutdown will only be done in order to "reset" the gyms. The training gyms will be remodeled and enhanced for better use. This will be a system-wide update, which means that players will not be able to access their gyms and it is still unknown how long this gym shutdown will be. Pokemon that were assigned to the gyms will be returned to the players during the update.