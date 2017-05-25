'Pokémon GO' Update: New Anti-Cheat System Hides Rare Pokémon From Cheaters

Over the course of months, the number of cheaters in "Pokémon GO" has grown exponentially. Niantic, in the hope of remedying this situation, has released a brand-new anti-cheat system. So far, the effect it has in the game is quite impressive.

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Niantic released a brand-new anti-cheat system, targeting players who utilize third-party apps or trackers.

According to Polygon, a great number of "Pokémon GO" players are complaining about not being able to acquire rare pocket monsters except for the common ones. Many believe that this happened due to a glitch or something. Well, not really — it's because the studio did it intentionally.

Basically, the new anti-cheat system targets accounts that utilize third-party apps. These apps, in one way or another, directly disobey the Terms of Service of the game. It is worth noting that in the past, Niantic had already prohibited players from using such software.

Unfortunately for some legitimate "Pokémon GO" users, they are still likely to be hit by these changes if they happened to have used third-party apps before. Simply put, they are already under Niantic's radar. In addition, this system is not entirely new at all, but as suggested by The Silph Road, there is a huge difference this time. It now acts as an automated banning system.

The Reddit community pointed out that Niantic is introducing a "Machine Learning" approach to battle bot users and the like. There is even the possibility of this system, over the course of time, to improve dramatically on its own. As a result, botters will have to determine what factors and algorithms the studio is using so as to counter it.

Interestingly, Niantic's CEO John Hanke is not really happy with the newly added "Pokémon GO" feature, as reported by Eurogamer. He explained that while it is a significant system to have, it still takes the fun out of the game. Hanke said that this is not the way the hit mobile game should be played, though they really have no choice but to move forward with such option.