'Pokémon GO' Update: New Patch to Release Legendary Creatures?

"Pokémon GO" is still thinking of ways to bring back their players. Although the hit mobile app under the "Pokémon" series received worldwide recognition, it is evident that not many people are engaged with it as before. To get their players back, Niantic needs an amazing comeback content; something that would keep the passion and the joy of exploring alive.

YouTube/Pokemon GO Niantic has hinted at the possibility of Legendary creatures coming to "Pokemon GO" this summer.

A recent report revealed that Niantic is planning to launch another "Pokémon GO" update soon. After the release of the second-generation Pokémon and the recent "Pokémon" celebrations, the company is speculated to release another batch of content.

It is currently unknown what this new patch will bring to the game. Some fans think that it might include a new co-op experience and other previously teased updates.

Others say that Niantic might launch the highly anticipated gym overhaul that a lot of players have been waiting for. If this will be available soon, the player-versus-player mode might be available too. These would be nice additions that will surely bring back old players.

However, most players are more excited about another update that is long overdue: the Legendary Pokémon event. Niantic has teased the event many times before. The most memorable one was during the Webby Awards where the game won. After receiving their award, Archit Bhargava, Niantic's global marketing lead, declared that this summer will be "legendary." Are fans really going to get the update soon?

In a new interview, Niantic's vice president of strategic partnerships seems to have finally confirmed the legendary Pokémon update. In an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Mathieu de Fayet said that they are working on new features such as the Legendary Pokémon.

Are fans ready for this content? If these reports are indeed true, "Pokémon GO" will definitely bring back old players and get more.

"Pokémon GO" is available for download on iOS and Android devices worldwide.