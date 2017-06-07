'Pokemon GO' Update: New Technology Coming to App This Fall

"Pokémon GO" will be receiving some radical improvements this fall. The app will be one of the first to utilize Apple's new ARKit augmented reality technology giving the game a more realistic feel.

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel A promotional image for "Pokemon GO."

Apple unveiled the ARKit technology during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote this week. The technology will allow for better motion tracking as well as improved lighting and scaling effects for augmented reality apps for the iPhone and iPad.

Once implemented, the app will no longer superimpose awkward sprites on the screen but will be more grounded and cast realistic shadows. A firm release date has not yet been announced but fans can expect to see some improvement when iOS 11 goes live this fall.

Of course, this update only applies to Apple users. However, Android users will also have something to look forward to in the next week.

Aside from the new technology, the "Pokémon GO" Fire and Ice event will kick off in the same week as the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The event is reported to give bonuses to Nice, Great and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws.

This means that players can drastically boost their experience (XP) by simply catching wild Pokémon. Also as the event's name suggests, there will be an increase in both Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon for its duration.

Hatching eggs will also yield more XP so this will be a nice time to wander the neighborhood once again. And to give trainers a reason to go out and hatch eggs, Lucky Eggs will be 50 percent off in the in-game shop.

But perhaps the most exciting news for "Pokémon GO" players are the hints from Niantic that legendary Pokémon might be coming this summer. This is according to the company's global product marketing lead, Archit Bhargava, who said, "This summer will be legendary."