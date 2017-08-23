'Pokémon GO' Update, News: Gen 3 Pokémon Arrival Hinted in Datamined Files

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promotional image showing Legendary Pokémon in "Pokémon GO."

It looks like Niantic Labs is preparing to let loose a flurry of Generation 3 Pokemon in its hit augmented reality game "Pokémon GO" soon.

The folks over at the always reliable "Pokémon GO" source The Silph Road found in the game files from the latest update that a total of 135 creatures hailing from the Hoenn region could be well on their way.

Of course, much like the Gen 2 Pokémon, they will not be set free in one fell swoop. After all, the data shows that the developer is simply getting them ready for their arrival.

However, The Silph Road believes that the Gen 3 Pokémon will not be out and about "Pokémon GO" anytime soon especially with components needed for the update still nowhere to be found in the game.

Sound files for each species, new moves and any additional ones tailored to the Gen 3 Pokemon's use have yet to pop up in the metadata so it might be "a little while" before the Hoenn creatures will be found in the wild.

The Silph Road also found hints about some possible changes coming to "Pokémon GO" involving the Shinies and the ever-elusive Pokémon Ditto.

They explained that "an unclear, but notable addition has been made behind the scenes" with regards to how shiny Pokémon in the game "sparkle." There were mentions, albeit vague, of "shinySpawn effects."

The "Pokémon GO" datamining also resulted in the discovery of a new label called METAMON_ID, which makes use of the original Japanese name of Ditto.

The Silph Road speculates it might simply be another means of preparation for the Gen 3 species, which indicates the entrance of more Dittos.

There are also mentions of potential Exclusive Raid update as well as the introduction of a "super incubator," which is expected to hatch eggs faster than the normal one.

More on the former, Niantic appears to be updating "Pokémon GO" to support this new Raid system. Tweaks on the count of users in a lobby as well as Raid and spawn timers were also found in addition to something called "DefaultRaidItemRewards."