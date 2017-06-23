'Pokemon GO' Update News: Gyms Get Overhauled for New Raids Feature

The latest update for "Pokemon GO" is now live featuring a new revamped gym system. However, not everyone can take advantage of this new mode as it is currently open only to players who are on level 35 and above.

REUTERS/Sam MircovichThe augmented reality mobile game ''Pokemon Go'' by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016.

Gyms will feature six slots with six pocket monsters guarding them in this new team-based gym system. The Pokemon presiding over the gym will also have a new stat called "motivation," which is its overall willingness to defend the location.

Motivation will decrease as a result of defeats, so players can at least aid in taking over a gym by chipping away at the guard's motivation. The defending team can counter this by giving their Pokemon berries to raise their motivation.

This new "Pokemon GO" gym system prioritizes teamwork and coordination between team members in order to defend their territory. Controlling a gym allows players to earn badges, which they can then level up and, potentially, they get better items at Pokestops and gyms.

Players can also earn gym coins for their efforts with one coin being given for every hour defended. Coins will be awarded once the player's Pokemon is defeated.

Defending Pokemon won't start out with full motivation and requires players to feed them berries to reach full motivation. Feeding berries also earns stardust and candies so players need not be stingy about their precious berries.

With gyms everywhere beginning to be filled with powerful Pokemon, it is advisable to prepare before taking on such a challenge. It is also imperative that players coordinate with their team so that their efforts are not wasted by a failed gym takeover.

"Pokemon GO" is also expected to add legendary Pokemon this summer. Niantic has yet to announce any update regarding this, however, as they are currently working on a number of live events in North America, Europe, and Japan.