'Pokémon GO' Update, News: New Legendary Pokémon Released

(Photo: Niantic Labs) Moltres in "Pokémon GO."

After being spotted in the wild in the past few hours, the third Legendary Pokémon to hit "Pokémon GO" has finally been made official by Niantic Labs.

The fire- and flying-type Pokémon Moltres, which also serves as the face of the augmented-reality game's Team Valor, has finally arrived, joining Lugia and Articuno in the mix.

Prior to the announcement, the folks over at the ever-reliable "Pokémon GO" source, The Silph Road, have been reporting sightings of the new Legendary Pokémon with the first discovery documented in Bellevue, Washington.

According to Forbes, many Spanish-speaking players have word on Moltres spawning in their area as well. Despite the Legendary Pokémon being official, however, it is a bit difficult to figure out as to what extent and when to expect him to arrive.

It won't be long, however, before Moltres fully takes over the "Pokémon GO" Raids and when that happens, players would want to be ready to face the Legendary creature.

Moltres has a higher Attack stat than Articuno, the Pokémon it is replacing in the Raids. However, its Defense stat is lower than the latter. Comicbook.com notes a group of five should be able to take him down.

Being a fire and flying type, Moltres will no doubt struggle in a battle against a rock-type Pokémon (it has double weakness to this type of Pokémon) although electric and water types are a safe bet as well.

Per the abovementioned site, Golem will be a good match to Moltres as well as Tyranitar or Omastar, provided they have the proper rock attacks to do the job. "Pokémon GO" trainers will not go wrong with the likes of Vaporeon, Jolteon and Ampharos either.

Moltres will be the Legendary Pokémon to beat in the Raids for a couple of weeks. The creature to pull the duty next is the electric-type Zapdos.