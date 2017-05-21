'Pokémon GO' Update News: Niantic Exec Teases Arrival of Legendaries This Summer, Revamped Gyms Expected Too

Big things are coming to "Pokémon GO" this summer and Niantic Labs wants to get fans excited by teasing the arrival of the major updates they have been working on.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)The promotional banner for "Pokémon GO."

The developer has already said that the game is about to get bigger and better with the addition of revamped gyms and Legendary Pokémon.

Niantic recently teased they intend to make good with those promises soon when the studio bagged five Webby awards earlier this week with global product marketing lead Archit Bhargava accepting the awards on behalf of Niantic.

He promised in his short thank-you speech to the crowd that "this summer would be legendary," which "Pokémon GO" gamers took to mean as the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon.

Niantic has been teasing their entrance to the game over the past few months. Bhargava's interesting choice of words has many believing he was teasing what's to come in "Pokémon GO."

Of course, there is no way to confirm that yet, but if summer is the season these long-awaited creatures will be in the wild, fans should hear more about what Niantic has in mind sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations that "Pokémon GO" players will finally enjoy a much better gym experience soon with Niantic expected to release an update specifically for this aspect of the game.

In the current state of "Pokémon GO," there is not much to do in gyms, at least not ones that will keep players active in it, but Niantic is about to change all that with the introduction of raids to the fold.

Fans believe that this could happen this week. As per Gamerant, many gamers are expecting an update this month based on the timing of the release of the most recent major update.

Niantic added a slew of Generation 2 Pokémon in "Pokémon GO" in its latest huge update back in February. Players think that with Niantic releasing a quarterly major update for "Pokémon GO," this month marks the arrival of the second one.