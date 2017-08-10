'Pokémon GO' Update News: Shiny Pikachu and Raichu Coming This Week

Niantic is stepping up with regard to "Pokémon GO" following the disastrous event in Chicago which resulted in a lot of upset players. Aside from a bug fix with the raid system, shiny Pokémon are also reportedly coming to the game.

Twitter/Pokemon GO Battle Legendary Pokémon Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos in Raid Battles around the world.

Shiny versions of Pikachu and Raichu will be making their debut this week. However, most players will not be able to access them yet due to the fact that they are only currently available at the Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan.

The Pokémon Company is currently hosting the event up until Tuesday, Aug. 15. Two parks based on the Kanto and Johto regions of the original "Pokémon" games have been set up at the venue. It appears that this will be the locations for finding and catching the new Shiny Pokémon.

There have been no reported sightings of the Pokémon outside Yokohama, which means that "Pokémon GO" players will have to wait for a global rollout. The end of the Pikachu Outbreak event also coincides with the end of Zapdos' availability. This could be the time when Shiny Pokémon will go mainstream, although Niantic has yet to release an official announcement.

With only five days remaining to capture Zapdos, Niantic has also fixed a bug that causes raid bosses to escape capture. The bug was noticed earlier this week wherein the player's final Premier Ball always fails to capture the Raid Boss, which in some cases are Legendary Pokémon. This greatly decreases the odds of capturing these creatures, leading to some very disappointed trainers.

To make amends, the developer has offered an extra Premier Ball to all trainers at the end of every raid battle. This gives them one more chance to catch these elusive raid bosses and complete their collection.

"Pokémon GO" is currently available for iOS and Android devices.