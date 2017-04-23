'Pokémon GO' Update: Niantic Expected to Add More Shinies After Latest Update

Shiny Pokémon are expected to flock "Pokémon GO" soon, thanks to the latest update that Niantic Labs rolled out to its hit augmented reality game.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)A man uses a mobile phone in front of an advertisement board bearing the image of Pokemon Go at an electronic shop in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2016.

The developer recently implemented a change in "Pokémon GO" to combat spoofers who rig the game to get Pokémon with the highest IV and best movesets.

The change means that "Pokémon GO" now randomizes IV, movesets, height and weight data for wild Pokémon for each trainer that are on level 25 and below.

This means that the set of stats of the Pokémon that players on different levels of the game will be completely different, keeping it all fair.

Spoofers, who are almost always below level 25 in "Pokémon GO," can no longer manipulate this gauge in order to get the best of the best.

The release of the "Pokémon GO" update that deals with the issue has many thinking that it paves the way for more shinies to be unleashed in the game.

Forbes pointed out that Niantic brought Shiny Magikarp to the game right after dealing with another spoofing system prevalent on the Android system.

This is believed to be the same thing. That being said, "Pokémon GO" is now expected to be updated soon with new shinies running around.

Of course, there is no confirmation of that happening yet. Niantic has not revealed its plans for the game yet although it did express interest in bulking up the shiny Pokémon population in the game.

When exactly that will happen remains to be seen but the latest "Pokémon GO" update has many believing it will be sooner rather than later.

Niantic has big plans for the game including a trading system and an overhaul of the gym battles and Pokémon training in general.

Just recently, the developer conducted an Easter Eggstravaganza event where players got the chance to hatch Generation 2 Pokémon in after two-kilometer walks.