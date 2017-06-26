'Pokémon GO' Update: Niantic Labs Introduces Lower Pokecoin Daily Limit

The Gym update changed the way players of "Pokémon GO" can get Pokecoins, the official currency in the augmented-reality game.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)The official banner for "Pokémon GO."

As gamers know, getting Pokecoins without shelling out real-world money is by interacting in a Gym, which will be available after Trainer level 5.

Through the "Pokémon GO" Gym update, Niantic Labs now allows players to get one Pokecoin for every 10 minutes they have a Pokémon in the Gym.

However, the developer limits the number of Pokecoins "Pokémon GO" trainers can get to just 50 per day across all Pokémon and Gyms.

This means that while players can get a Pokecoin every 10 minutes, it will stop when they hit the new established cap. Either way, it appears to be more than what the game offered prior to the update. According to Eurogamer, 21 hours of "Pokémon GO" can net them 10 Pokecoins prior to the Gym update.

In an earlier form of the Gym update, the limit was 100 Pokecoins per day, but that was cut in half in the days that followed. It was also one Pokecoin per hour, but that was changed too.

Thanks to the "Pokémon GO" Gym update, redeeming the Pokecoins will no longer be manual. Gamers can get their Pokecoins when the Pokemon leaves the Gym. They will get a notification of the amount.

Another change that followed the "Pokémon GO" Gym update is that it is now possible for players to be kicked out of a Gym within the first hour they put a Pokémon there. The earnings within the duration of time prior to the barring will be automatically delivered after the Pokémon is removed.

Another thing to take note off is that "Pokémon GO" players are only allowed to have one Pokémon in one Gym at a time. There will be a limit of 20 Gyms where players can put their Pokémon.