'Pokémon GO' Update: Niantic Reveals New Event, Features Fossil-Based Monsters

Among the many things that fans love the most about "Pokémon GO" are events. These have kept the momentum of the title going, despite the tons of issues it has faced over the course of its existence. Now, Niantic has just introduced a brand-new one.

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Niantic introduces a brand-new "Pokémon GO" event called "Adventure Week."

According to Polygon, a brand-new "Pokémon GO" event is expected to arrive on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. EDT. It will run until next Thursday, May 25, 4 p.m. EDT, with the promise of increasing the spawn rates of rock-type pocket monsters. It is called "Adventure Week," which gives players a whole new reason to go outdoors.

The aforementioned event lets players dig around for the likes of Omanyte, Aerodactyl and Kabuto, among others. These creatures are deemed fossil-based monsters. While some of them might have remained elusive, they will not be during this current event.

Apart from increased spawn rates of rock-type "Pokémon," PokéStops are also expected to dish out more items to help players on their journey. Add to this the fact that Niantic just introduced some changes to the Pokémon Buddy system. Basically, fans now only need to complete shorter distances in order to acquire more candies.

Above all of this, the "Adventure Week" event in "Pokémon GO" allows players to obtain a special item of clothing. This is Niantic's way of commemorating the special event. The item is called the Adventurer's Hat.

Forbes notes that this event is deemed as a real event, not a micro-event similar to the Worldwide Bloom. It is worth noting that the latter arrived with increased spawn rates for grass-type creatures, though no bonuses were introduced. It remains a mystery, however, if the biome issue will be fixed during the course of the "Adventure Week" event. The said issue refers to Pokémon having no spawn rates in certain areas, something that happened during the Worldwide Bloom event.