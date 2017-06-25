'Pokémon GO' Update: Niantic Working on Issues That Emerged Following Gym Update

The relaunch of the revamped Gyms in "Pokémon GO" and the introduction of Raids were not without issues, but Niantic Labs is actively working on fixing them.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)The official banner for "Pokémon GO."

"Pokémon GO" gamers have been reporting some problems associated with these updates. Some get an error message when they attempt to assign a Pokémon to a Gym. The message reads:

"The Gym is under attack! Try again later."

Niantic Labs says that this issue could "resolve itself," but it could take up to an hour although the studio assures they are looking for a quicker solution as we speak.

There is also a bug plaguing "Pokémon GO" prohibiting players from entering a Raid battle. When attempting to do so, they will be welcomed with a red banner.

After the Gym overhaul, many "Pokémon GO" gamers also noticed an issue with the Defender bonus although Niantic Labs believes that this is not exactly being caused by a bug.

"We have received reports that Trainers haven't been able to collect their Defender bonus after the Gym update. We've investigated many of this report and have not been able to reproduce any bugs related to this issue. We believe that these reports may be due to some confusion about the recent changes to the bonus," the developer wrote.

Niantic Labs is also working hard to eliminate general issues like battery drain and incorrect location. For the latter, the studio says that the GPS accuracy largely depends on the device being used to play "Pokémon GO" and the signal strength.

That being said, Niantic Labs advises players to make sure that the location permissions setting within "Pokémon GO" is enabled as well as the internet connectivity and the device location/GPS. The Location/GPS should be set to high-accuracy mode.

Issues specific to Android such as the problematic connectivity of the Pokémon GO Plus as well as the tendency of the game to be stuck in the loading screen are also being dealt with although the latter could be the result of temporary server issues.

To read more about the issues in "Pokémon GO" and what Niantic is doing to fix them, click here.