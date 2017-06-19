'Pokémon GO' Update Rumors: What to Expect Following Gym Revamp

Fans have been hearing about the revamping of the gym feature in "Pokémon GO" and Niantic Labs appears to doing just that today.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)A promotional banner for "Pokémon GO."

The in-game gyms are currently off limits during today's downtime allowing the developer to work in new features to what is deemed to be one of the most stagnant aspects of "Pokémon GO."

This is something that fans of the hit game have been hoping to see, and even Niantic CEO John Hanke has been teasing it for a while now.

What those features will be remains to be seen although leaks and game files have given gamers an idea on what the studio has in store for "Pokémon GO" gyms.

Source codes found by dataminers suggest that the new and improved gyms will compel players to be more active in the gyms instead of just leaving their Pokémon there to defend it with little effort for strategy.

It is being said that "Pokémon GO" players might be required to feed their Pokémon from time to time so as to make sure they are in full health, making them more capable of safeguarding the gym.

Another change in the gym that gamers look forward to see has to do with raids although it is unclear yet as to how the system will work on "Pokémon GO."

On one hand, the augmented reality game might introduce a raid system that will require gamers to work together to defeat a mega-boss. On the other, it is imagined that this feature is about allowing a team to invade a rival team's gym.

Niantic is also reportedly working on posing a limit of one species with regard to gyms in "Pokémon GO," which means that gamers may finally be greeted with Pokémon other than the usuals, namely Dragonite, Gyarados, Vaporeon, Blissey and Rhydon.

Whatever Niantic has planned for the "Pokémon GO" gyms, it will not be long before players find out so they should keep their eyes peeled.