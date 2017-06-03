'Pokémon GO' Update: Six Creatures Removed From Eggs List

Niantic just can't stop finding ways to update "Pokémon GO." Apparently, players found major changes in the app that might make the "Gotta Catch 'Em All" tagline a little more difficult. What could these changes be?

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel "Pokemon Go" removed six pocket creatures from the eggs list.

Recently, players from The Silph Road community found changes in the game that will make collecting all the Pokémon quite a challenge. As it turns out, Niantic removed six Pokémon from their exclusive egg lineup and increased the rarity of several other Pokémon in the game. The six Pokémon removed from the egg lineup are Tentacool, Psyduck, Wooper, Natu, Sandshrew and Paras. Apparently, these Pokémon stopped appearing in new eggs ever since the Grass-type event last May.

Now that these Pokémon have been removed from the egg hatching lineup, some people might find it difficult to find them. For example, Sandshrew may be difficult to look for because the Pokémon can usually be found in dry areas or desert-like places.

Aside from changes in the eggs list, "Pokémon GO" also increased the rarity of some of their pocket creatures. Dratini and Pineco were both found to have an increase in rarity as they are now classified as "uncommon." This makes them twice as difficult to capture. The Silph Road has provided a guide for rarities in one of their pages and trainers can check it out if they need more help.

This is not the first time that the mobile game removed Pokémon from their eggs list. Niantic made the same changes before with Pokémon like Rattata and Pidgey who were removed from the list much earlier in the game.

It is still unknown why Niantic removed these Pokémon from their eggs list or why they have to make the changes in the first place. For now, trainers vying to find these Pokémon will have to keep the changes in mind as they go around catching them all.

"Pokémon GO" is available to download on iOS and Android devices worldwide.