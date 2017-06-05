'Pokémon GO' Update: Upcoming 'Fire and Ice' Event Leaked

The next event for "Pokémon GO" has reportedly been leaked.

(Photo: Facebook/Pokemon GO)A promotional photo of the mobile game "Pokémon GO."

The leak comes from Team Evolution, who has a solid reputation for releasing accurate leaks about "Pokémon GO" Gen 2 to the gaming community, including the Water Festival event in April.

The group claims that "Pokemon GO" will hold a Fire-Type and Ice-Type event to commemorate the upcoming solstice, which kicks off the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to Comicbook, "Pokémon GO" will increase the spawns of certain types of Pokémon, much like in previous events. However, for the forthcoming Solstice event, "Pokémon GO" will increase the spawn rates of two different types of pocket monsters for the first time since the game's launch — Fire-Type and Ice-Type Pokémon.

Pokémon that will be participating in the upcoming event are Charmander, Cyndaquil, Vulpix, Growlithe, Ponyta, Houndour, Cloyster, Magmar, Swinub and Sneasel. As was done in previous "Pokémon GO" events, the evolutions of these Pokémon will begin spawning with heightened frequency as well.

"Pokémon GO" will also be giving away XP bonuses for completing specific tasks. Players will only get extra XP when their tasks are related to Pokeball throw bonuses. This means that gamers will get to earn more XP when they catch Pokémon with Nice, Great, or Excellent Pokéball throws, when they catch a "Pokémon" on the First Pokéball throw, or when they get a Pokémon with a Curve Ball.

"Pokémon GO" gamers will also earn XP bonus for every Egg that they manage to hatch. The mobile app game will also be discounting Lucky Eggs by 50% to help gamers receive extra XP bonuses. For 30 minutes, Lucky Eggs doubles a player's XP, which can be taken advantage of during the event.

The forthcoming Fire and Ice event is scheduled to take place from June 13 until June 20.