'Pokémon Go' Valentine's Day Event Features: Catch the 'Pinkies' to Get More Rewards

Niantic is currently hosting its first Pokémon Go event for the year. From Feb. 8 to 15, players can enjoy the company's Valentine treat, with increased chances of receiving bonuses.

For one week, according to Game Spot, players who will catch, hatch and transfer Pokémon will get additional rewards. Instead of the usual number of candies returned, they will receive double the amount. For Buddy Pokémon, they will be able to locate candy twice as fast.

For the trainers, pink Pokémon are expected to show up more often. Their spawn rate will increase, so it is important to be on the lookout all the time. Lures will last for six hours, instead of the usual 30 minutes.

Some of the confirmed "pinkies" or pink Pokémon that will appear more frequently are Chansey, Clefable and Porygon. According to Forbes, the others on the list are Clefairy, Exeggcute, Jigglypuff and Lickitung, who will reportedly show up in rare instances with Porygon and Chansey. Other probable pink Pokémon may be Wigglytuff, Slowpoke and Slowbro. When hatching eggs, players may be getting a Cleffa, Smoochum, or Igglybuff.

However, although they are classified as pink Pokémon, Mr. Mime and Mew may not be included in the sightings.

The Valentine event will end on Feb. 15 at exactly 2 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, some players are not so happy with Niantic's move to host such events. Instead, they want to see actual updates to the game.

According to Kotaku.AU, it is time for the developer to address issues that will help improve gameplay, like adding a working tracker or an enhanced gym system. The last update was in December, but it mostly included bug fixes and other minor refinements. Recent rumors claim, though, that Niantic is preparing for the Pokémon Go Gen 2 update, which will involve the addition of about 100 new monsters.