'Pokemon: Magikarp Jump' Mobile Game Launched in Italian App Store

A new mobile Pokemon game found its way to the public.

itunes.apple.com/it"Pokemon: Magikarp Jump" soft-launches in Italian App Store.

The "Pokemon: Magikarp Jump" had an unexpected launch at the Italian App Store this Wednesday. The mobile game is currently downloadable on iOS devices for free, but players need to shell out some cash for several microtransactions that can be found in the game.

According to reports, the new smartphone game brings a character named Professor Karp in the world of Pokemon to provide players a rod for capturing the Pokemon called Magikarp. Reports also claim that everytime a player captures a Magikarp, he gets a new level, motif, and individual bonuses that would increase his training experience up to 100 percent.

Also, reports reveal that as soon as a player captures Magikarp, he can keep it nourished by feeding it with different Berries. A player can also train his Pokemon to jump as high as possible so it can level up for in-game missions where players can earn more Pokemon, Diamonds, and other items.

Some of the Pokemon that players can unlock in the new mobile game from Game Freak include Pikachu, Snorlax, Charizard, Slowpoke, Popplio, Meowth, Rowlet, Litten, and Bulbasaur.

Since the new mobile game is only released in the Italian region for a dry run, other reports claim it may still take a while before it can be downloaded in other parts of the world like the U.S., the U.K., and Australia.

But for those who could not wait to get their hands on the game, they can opt to sign up for a new Apple App Store Italy account to be able to download the game. However, they have to use an Italian address to be able to create an account in that particular country.

The game developer is also mum if it will release the new "Pokemon: Magikarp Jump" on Android devices in the future.