'Pokémon' Movie News, Updates: Ash's Charizard Might Return in 'I Choose You' Movie

One of "Pokémon" fans' most beloved characters might return for the next "Pokémon" anime movie. In one of the promotional photos for "Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You," Ash is shown squaring off a trainer with Pikachu and one Charizard.

The pre-order tickets for the upcoming film are already up for grabs in Japan. All tickets come with a special booklet that features character bios and some promotional images from the movie. One of the photos shows Ash and Pikachu seemingly about to fight a trainer with Lycanroc and Incineroar. What makes this photo even more interesting is that Ash and Pikachu are joined by Charizard.

Although there is no guarantee yet that the Charizard in the promotional still is that of Ash's, the last trailer that was released for the upcoming film revealed that some of the older Pokémon of Ash could return to the movie. The clip showed Butterfree and Charmander, who were among Ash's Pokémon from his earliest days in the Kanto region. The trailer sparked speculation that since Ash was sporting his original outfit in the anime, the movie could feature some of his old friends once again.

Pikachu is not the only popular Pokémon belonging to Ash. Charizard, whom he met and befriended initially as a Charmander, was also one of his most loyal companions. However, it eventually evolved into a Charmeleon and developed a wayward streak, refusing to listen to him in their battles. When it evolved into a Charizard, Ash used him to defeat all the Fire-type Pokémon. In the end, Charizard and Ash's friendship was rekindled when Charizard almost died in one of their battles and Ash helped it regain its health.

Ash and Charizard parted ways when the former sent the latter away for training while they were on their journey through the Johto region. They reunited permanently during the final days of Ash in the Unoya region, but over the last three years, fans have never seen Charizard.

Fans have yet to know if speculations are right that the fan-favorite Pokémon will appear in "I Choose You."