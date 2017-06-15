'Pokemon' News: 'Core' RPG Being Developed for Nintendo Switch

A "core" "Pokémon" role-playing game (RPG) will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as early as next year. The game will be developed by none other than the company behind every main title in the franchise, Game Freak.

The Pokemon Company New forms of Solgaleo and Lunala from "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

The announcement was made during Nintendo's Spotlight event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Not much has been revealed about the game, other than it "may not release for more than a year." One thing is for sure, unlike the recently announced "Pokkén Tournament DX," this new game will be a proper "Pokémon" game.

After the reveal of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" at Nintendo's recently concluded Pokémon Direct, fans wanting to get their hands on "Pokémon Stars" got their hopes crushed. After much teasing on the part of Nintendo, it seems that the much-awaited version was nothing more than a dream.

But now, many are convinced that the dream might still be alive. With Game Freak at the helm of this new title, this could be the game fans have been waiting for.

Of course, there's still a possibility that it may be another entry to the series. But what could be more "core" than the tried-and-tested formula that Game Freak has been using ever since "Pokémon Red and Blue" was released in 1996?

Still, the game would be groundbreaking given that it will be the first in the franchise to be made for a home console. Despite the Switch being marketed as a portable handheld, games can still be played like any other console. But of course, that distinction is still up for debate.

As for the release date, details are still a little sketchy. As mentioned earlier, the game is not expected to be released for more than a year. At its earliest, fans can get their hands on this new "core" "Pokémon" game in the latter half of 2018.