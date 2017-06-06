'Pokémon' News, Updates: Nintendo Teases Fans With New Information

Nintendo has a knack for keeping their fans entertained and a recent post shows that they're not going to change how they tease games anytime soon. A week ahead of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, Nintendo has just announced that they have some news about the legendary and nostalgia-heavy game series, "Pokémon."

The post on Nintendo Direct revealed that fans will have something to rave about on June 6 at 10 a.m. EDT. The gaming giant has not revealed anything other than the fact that they will be releasing an eight-minute "Pokémon Direct." Considering how Nintendo has been on a roll this year, the news can mean anything but fans are speculating that it has something to do with the rumored "Pokémon Stars" for Nintendo Switch. Although this seems to be the most probable, who knows what Nintendo could be up to given that they released a teaser with almost no information?

According to Forbes, most of Nintendo's fans are convinced that "Pokémon Stars" really exists. But the problem lies in the fact that it might be available for Nintendo Switch users only. The game developer seems to be supporting the console lately, what with their decision to have "Monster Hunter" and "Fire Emblem" be available to the Switch soon. If today's news does indeed contain much-needed information about "Pokémon Stars," then there's reason to believe that the Nintendo 3DS might be phased out.

For today's generation, "Pokémon" has been there since the fans' childhood. It has gone through a number of varieties such as "Pokémon Sapphire" and "Pokémon GO." Despite its constant appearance and their loyalty to its storyline, Nintendo's flagship has not lost any of its popularity in the years since it was first released. And if their teaser is anything to go by, it looks like it will be a long time before Nintendo considers to stop developing the "Pokémon" franchise.