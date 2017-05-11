Pokémon North American International Championships 2017: Registration Is Now Open

The Pokémon World Championship will be held sometime in August in Anaheim, California. Prior to that, an International Championship Game will take place in several regions around the world, particularly Europe, Australia, Latin America and North America. And just recently, the North American tournament has gained momentum since its registration has finally opened for interested Pokémon players.

The Pokémon Company/NintendoAn in-game image from "Pokken Tournament"

Each year, the Pokémon Company organizes several tournaments to gather all Pokémon players together and determine who among them is the world's best. This 2017, the company decided to ditch national tournaments and instead hold international competitions where the best competitors in each participating region will advance to the Pokémon World Championships in August.

To kick off the series of tournaments, the Pokémon Company has just opened up the registration in North America. The North American International Championships will be held from June 30 to July 2 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis and will include events for both the Pokémon Trading Card Game and the Pokémon video games, such as Pokémon Sun and Moon battles, among others.

Players who will perform well in the North American Tournament will receive Championship Points, which will serve as their pass to the World Championships. On top of that, the Pokémon Company is also offering a $200,000 prize pool that will be divided up among the winners and best-performing runner-ups.

Players and spectators who are interested in taking part in the events can sign up now before all the slots are filled. Registrations for the North American International Championships will close on June 28. The registration fee for players is $45 for the under-16 division and $60 for the 16+ divisions. While the registration fees are higher this year, the good news is that all registrants will get plenty of freebies, including TCG supplies, a player pin, a hat and a card playmat.