'Pokémon Shuffle' Latest Update: New Stages for 'Sun and Moon' Creatures Announced

"Pokémon Shuffle" recently received a large update featuring the addition of creatures and content from the Alolan region of the video games "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon."

Youtube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel A screenshot from the official trailer of the game "Pokémon Shuffle."

According to a report by GameRant, the hit Nintendo 3DS, iOS and Android game has received around 30 new main stages, several special stages, features such as daily stages and login rewards, as well as many limited-time events.

Pokémon from "Sun and Moon" such as Litten, Popplio and Rowlet are available to catch on special stages. This week features a special event for Litten, which will run until May 9. After Litten's event, Popplio's stage unlocks and will conclude on May 23. The event for Rowlet comes next, which will end on June 6.

Each starter Pokémon will no longer be available for capture once the event for the next creature begins. Hence, players are advised to seize the opportunity to catch them all while they are available.

The starter Pokémon are not the only creatures from the Alolan region to arrive. Each week will feature new Pokémon events that players can take advantage of. For the first week, a Mimikyu event will be launched, and a unique Cosmog event, which gamers can only attempt to play once per day, will also be available.

Gamers can also look forward to events which star Alolan Ninetales and Sandslash in May. And as a special treat to players, those who log in between May 2 and May 30 will have Alolan Vulpix included to their collection for free.

For gamers who have been away from "Pokémon Shuffle" for quite some time, there is also a special free trial that offers players infinite hearts for 15 minutes. It will only be available for the next six days, so players are advised to utilize them on some of the new content that have been added into the game.

"Pokémon Shuffle" is currently available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Nintendo 3DS.