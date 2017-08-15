Pokémon Snapchat: Pikachu Lens Featured

Pokemon is overtaking Snapchat. Recently, the company added a filter of one of the franchise's most famous characters, Pikachu.

Pokemon Official Website "Pokemon Go" players all over the world will soon be able to encounter Mewtwo.

Snapchat users will now be able to add Pikachu's eye, ears, nose, and red cheeks to their facial features but only for a limited time. Aside from making users' face look a bit more round, the filter turns one's eyes into an anime-like pair.

While some filters would feature a tongue sticking out when users open their mouths, a Pikachu will come out if users will attempt to do so with the said filter. The tiny yellow creature will scream its lungs out and attempt to electrocute the imitation.

Pokemon Lens is currently available on the latest version of the app. And while it is only available for a limited time, Snapchat has yet to state its duration. While the feature is live, users should grab the chance to turn themselves into an adorable Pokemon.

Not only that, trainers should look forward to meeting the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo in "Pokemon GO." In an upcoming update, the developers will be adding the creature to Exclusive Raids.

As revealed in the official website of the franchise, the Exclusive Raid Battles are similar to the current system but will be a tad special than that. To participate in a match, players have to complete a raid at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle is to take place.

Players will be able to team up with numerous friends against a strong Raid Boss. Mewtwo will be one of their adversaries. In the weeks to come, trainers should expect stronger opponents to pop up.

Since Mewtwo is yet to be available, players can catch the Legendary Kanto Pokemon Lugia, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. They will be appearing in Raid Battles until Aug. 31.

More updates should roll out soon.