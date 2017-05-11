'Pokémon Star' Release Date Rumors: Website Hints at Possible Nintendo Switch Launch

The rumored video game "Pokémon Star" will reportedly be released for the Nintendo Switch.

(Photo: YouTube/Nintendo)A screenshot from the official trailer of the video game "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

An update to the official website of the "Pokémon" game franchise provided the recent piece of evidence that "Pokémon Star," which is rumored to be a combined version of the video games "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon," will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of the "Pokémon" video game franchise discovered that the game series' official website has received a small update that could be related to the rumored "Pokémon Star." A poster on NeoGAF noted that the URL "Pokemon.com/Hoshi" redirects to the homepage of the official "Pokémon" website instead of leading to a 404 load screen.

"Hoshi" is the Japanese word for "star," and this new discovery is considered to be a significant find as it means that someone from the gaming company has deliberately set up the redirect mechanism when typing the "Hoshi" URL.

This is also further supported by the fact that shortly before the announcement of the "Pokémon Sun and Moon," the URL "Pokemon.com/neji" — which is the Japanese word for "moon" — also redirected to the "Pokémon" website's homepage.

This latest bit of evidence is added to previous speculations that "Pokémon Star" is indeed being developed as video game for the Nintendo Switch. It was previously reported that a new line of "Pokémon" merchandise is being sold in Japan. This line of merchandise is given the tagline "Look Upon the Stars," and many fans believe that this seems to suggest that "Pokémon Star" is in fact making its way to the Switch.

In the past, "Pokémon" developer Game Freak also created two job listings looking to hire people to work on an unannounced project. The listing hinted that the hires will work on a "globally popular RPG," which instantly sparked hope that a new "Pokémon" game is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

"Pokémon Star" is currently an unconfirmed video game anticipated to arrive as an official game for the latest Switch console. However, speculations suggest that the video game will be officially announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 event next month.