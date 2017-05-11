'Pokémon Stars' News and Updates: New Hints Point to Game Coming Soon

"Pokémon" fans have been anxiously waiting for the game "Pokémon Stars" after the release of "Pokémon Sun and Moon." Since The Pokémon Company has been quiet about its offering for the Nintendo Switch, a number of fans are starting to think that "Pokémon Stars" will no longer see the light of the day. However, recent reports suggest that the game publisher might make the big announcement soon, particularly at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017.

Facebook/NintendoSwitchA game titled 'Pokémon Stars' is rumored to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

Neither The Pokémon Company nor Nintendo has confirmed the news, and the latter is not scheduled to make any big announcement at this year's E3 event. However, there are speculations that the company might have a Direct presentation at some point during the event or leave the big reveal to The Pokémon Company.

Speculations that the big announcement will happen soon started when a NeoGAF user noticed an empty spot in the archives of Nintendo Direct. The empty spot allegedly hints that Nintendo is making room for something big, which could be the "Pokémon Stars" announcement.

Last fall, reports about "Pokémon Stars" being released for the Nintendo Switch surfaced. A few weeks ago, The Pokémon Company dropped a celestial-themed line of merchandise bearing the slogan "Look upon the stars," suggesting that the "Pokémon Stars" announcement was already in the cards.

Although the game developer has not yet confirmed the release date of the sequel to "Pokémon Sun and Moon," The Pokémon Company is known to break big news about the "Pokémon" line in the month of May each year. Its previous releases, "Pokémon Sun and Moon," "Pokémon X," "Pokémon Y" and "Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire," were all announced in May.

Another hint that the announcement is imminent is that the URL "Pokemon.com/Hoshi" redirects to the franchise's homepage. Fans speculate that someone might have set up the redirect, as "Hoshi" is a Japanese term that means "star." The same happened prior to the release of the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" games as a URL for "Pokemon.com/neji" (moon) also redirected to the Pokémon homepage. Shortly after that, the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" game came out.

Avid "Pokémon" players just need to wait for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to make the big announcement.