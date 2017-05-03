'Pokémon Stars' News and Updates: New Merchandise Line Sparks Rumors of Game's Existence

For months, rumors about an upcoming game titled "Pokémon Stars" for the Nintendo Switch have run rampant. And now, fans are under the impression that the game really is in the works, thanks to a new line of merchandise from the Japanese Pokémon Center.

Facebook/NintendoSwitchA game titled 'Pokémon Stars' is rumored to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

According to Polygon, this new line of merchandise comes with the tagline, "Look Upon the Stars," which is arguably an evident sign that "Pokémon Stars" really is in development. For those who are unaware, "Pokémon Stars" is the title of the rumored game coming to the Nintendo Switch. It is reportedly an HD version of "Pokémon Sun and Moon" but will also have new features and Pokémon.

The exact description of what "Pokémon Stars" really is remains up in the air. Tons of speculations have been made, including one that claims it to be an entirely new Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch. That is, of course, quite possible, but everything is still uncertain at this point.

In March, Game Freak posted a job listing looking for employees who had experience with character modeling, 3D CG design and the use of the animation software Maya. The post also noted that the hired employees would be working on a title that is familiar around the world, which immediately led people to believe that it is a Pokémon game--none other than "Pokémon Stars."

Now, this new merchandise launch at the Japanese Pokémon Center only adds fuel to the fire. An entire line that has something to do with stars definitely raises a few questions. However, since confirmations have yet to be made, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

Regardless, fans are already gearing up for the potential release of "Pokémon Stars," especially with the popularity of the Nintendo Switch. It is only a matter of time before a Pokémon title ends up being made for the console.